Yellow Warning of disruption from thunderstorms and heavy rain
A YELLOW weather warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms leading flooding and disruption has been issued for tomorrow, Sunday.
The alert from the Met Office covers all of Devon from 4am tomorrow to 5am on Monday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘A band of heavy rain will move northwards through Sunday morning, followed by scattered heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Further heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible during Sunday evening and night, particularly across eastern parts of England, easing later.
10-20 mm of rain is likely in one to three hours in many areas, with 30 mm in a few places through the morning.
‘However, where thunderstorms occur during the afternoon, evening and overnight, there is a small chance of 20-30 mm falling within an hour and as much as 60 mm in 2-3 hours, along with lightning and a chance of gusty winds and hail, this most likely across eastern parts of England.’
