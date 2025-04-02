Devon and Cornwall Police has recorded more than 2,500 home burglaries in the last year alone, with the figure now the highest it has been in three years, a new investigation has revealed.
The number of residential break-ins in the region has increased year on year, and is up by 42 per cent from 2022.
New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that 6,583 home burglaries have been recorded by Devon & Cornwall Police in the last three years - that’s an average of six a day.
What’s more, just 128 (5 per cent) residential burglary cases last year, 2024, resulted in a person being charged or summonsed.
While there will be cases that may still be under investigation, Legal Expert’s CICA (Criminal Injury Compensation Authority) specialist, Ellie Lamey says it is “shockingly low.”
“Being the victim of a burglary can be extremely invasive and traumatic not to mention those instances of aggravated burglary where weapons are involved.
“Moreover the shockingly low charge rate gives victims the impression that there is no support or justice following what can be in some cases, a life-altering event.”
Devon & Cornwall Police also revealed South Devon (including Torbay) was revealed as the most targeted area for home invasions with 553 offences recorded last year, accounting for 22 per cent of the overall figure.
Legal Expert’s CICA Specialist, Ms Lamey added: “Victims of burglaries can be left feeling abandoned and unsupported but it is important that they know there is help available for them.
“The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) for example, is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to blameless victims of violent crimes throughout the UK.
“The pay-outs awarded depend on the severity but range from £1,000 to £500,000.”