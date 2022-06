World Blood Donor Day: Fewer donors in South Hams than before pandemic

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Kingsbridge & Salcombe Gazette. Read our privacy notice

South Hams's pool of blood donors was lower last year than before the pandemic, new figures show, as the NHS pushes for more people to register ahead of World Blood Donor Day.

Each year the NHS’s Blood and Transplant division publishes figures on donations ahead of the annual event, which falls on June 14 and raises awareness of the need for safe blood around the globe.

This year, NHSBT is calling for more donors to come forward after seeing a drop in donations across England during the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures from NHSBT show 864 people gave blood in South Hams in the year to March – an increase on 805 the year before, but lower than the year to March 2020, when 1,310 people donated.

The organisation said demand for blood dropped during the pandemic as hospitals suspended routine care – but more donors are now needed to due to a drop in recruitment and hospital activity picking up again.

It has set a target of nearly 175,000 new donors nationally – including 19,777 across the South West – to make up for the shortfall.

The NHS is particularly short of blood types O negative and B negative, and is encouraging people to get tested to see if they have in-demand, rare blood that could save lives.

Head of blood donation marketing for NHS Blood and Transplant, Alex Cullen, said: “The NHS needs more donors over the next five years of all blood types.

"We especially need more Black African and Black Caribbean donors to help patients with sickle cell.

“A mass public campaign is being held this National Blood Week and throughout June to identify people with most needed blood types. This year we’re encouraging more people to donate and find out their blood type – it’s quick and easy."

Figures for South Hams show 101 new donors gave blood for the first time in the year to March – a rise from 82 the year before, and lower than the year to March 2020, when 160 people donated for the first time.

The number of new people registering to give blood in the area is also below pre-pandemic levels, with 361 people registering in 2021-22, compared to 737 in 2019-20.

Across England, the number of blood donors has been declining for some time.

In the year to March, 789,840 people donated – while 878,612 did in the year to March 2016.

Blood donations are taken across the country, in established centres and by NHS roving blood donation teams.