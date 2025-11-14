Work on the first phase of the Woolwell to The George Transport Scheme is expected to finish next week.
Testing of the signals at the new Tavistock Road/Woolwell Crescent junction will start on Monday November 17.
This will involve opening the junction fully and allowing traffic from Woolwell to turn right onto Tavistock Road and travel north for the first time, without needing to use Woolwell Roundabout.
This will be closely monitored and once the testing is complete, cones and all other traffic management will start to be removed.
Final tasks such as the remaining surfacing and road marking works are subject to weather conditions but they hope that all traffic management will be lifted by the end of next week.
At that point, the temporary ban of the right turn at Woolwell Roundabout into Woolwell Road will be lifted, meaning vehicles heading to Woolwell will no longer be diverted up to Belliver (Plessey) Roundabout.
The enforcement camera at the roundabout will be turned off and the exit from Woolwell Road onto Woolwell Roundabout will revert to give-way.
There will still be some activity on site as they complete landscaping works at Woolwell Crescent and on the slope beside Tesco, as well as install deer fencing to protect the new planting until it is properly established.
The temporary 30mph speed limit will also remain in place.
Focus now moves to Phase Two, which includes the widening of Tavistock Road to provide a dual carriageway down towards the George Junction and the replacement of Woolwell Roundabout with a signalised junction, along with significant improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.
These works are expected to get under way in January, providing a welcome pause in the main traffic management during the lead-up to Christmas and the New Year.
They will be continuing their preparations for this phase in the meantime with the demolition of the current site compound at the Clock House, the digging of trial holes to check underground services and some early utility diversions, in advance of the main works.
Some of these activities may require very localised traffic management but they do not expect this to be disruptive.
Councillor John Stephens, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, said: “Opening the new junction at Woolwell Crescent marks a really significant milestone for the Woolwell to The George project and we are so pleased to be reaching this stage on budget and only slightly later than planned.
“This will be the first time drivers will be able to turn right from Woolwell Crescent onto the outbound side of Tavistock Road and there will inevitably need to be some signal timing adjustments while the new arrangement settles in.
“We ask that everyone bears with us while we monitor this and complete the very final steps for phase one.
“We know that many drivers will also welcome the reopening of the right turn from Woolwell Roundabout into Woolwell Road and we hope this can remain in place for at least some months into the phase two construction.
“Thanks again to everyone for their patience during these works. We hope to have news on the second phase very soon.”
Public information events will take place in January, with staff on hand to discuss the next phase of works and how they plan to deliver them.
Dates will be confirmed next month.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.