Work on the first phase of the Woolwell to The George scheme is progressing well and preparations will soon be getting under way for the second phase.
So far, they have completed widening on Woolwell Road for the new shared pedestrian and cycle paths and carried out significant underground utility diversions (including a large water main at Woolwell Crescent), as well as widening works for the upcoming construction of the new junction.
They have also cleared trees and vegetation along Tavistock Road next to Tesco in preparation for the new retaining wall and cycle track.
The westbound side of Woolwell Road is expected to reopen on Monday February 10, following resurfacing and relining works now underway.
Once work to plane off the current surface and lay the new surface is complete, road studs will be installed and white lining placed at the new pedestrian crossing.
The exit from Woolwell Crescent onto Tavistock Road will then be closed, with all traffic leaving the Woolwell area directed to use the newly reopened westbound side of Woolwell Road.
They will be providing a freeflow lane from Woolwell Road onto Woolwell Roundabout so that traffic does not have to give way and can merge with Tavistock Road traffic in the normal way.
The no right turn from Tavistock Road into Woolwell Road (at Woolwell Roundabout) will remain in place to ensure southbound traffic can keep flowing.
All vehicles, except for emergency vehicles and buses travelling northbound, will continue to take the short diversion via Belliver Roundabout.
Drivers are reminded that entering the bus lane risks a penalty charge notice of £70.
Tavistock Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Woolwell Roundabout and Woolwell Crescent but, with no traffic exiting from Woolwell Crescent.
Initial preparations for the second phase of the scheme are also getting underway.
Site clearance will start on Monday January 27 to get the area ready for construction works later in the year and will include the removal of trees and vegetation mainly on and around Woolwell Roundabout.
This is expected to take up to four weeks and needs to take place now to avoid bird nesting season, which generally starts from March.
All the necessary environmental impact assessment work has been carried out, including arboricultural and ecological surveys and there will be an ecologist on site during these works.
Lane closures will be needed in early February for some of the clearance work (mainly on sections close to the Clock House contractor compound) but this this will be carried out at night to minimise disruption.
The main construction work for phase two, which involves replacing Woolwell Roundabout with a signalised junction and widening Tavistock Road, is planned to start at the roundabout later in the year.
Businesses will remain open as usual during the works.
The whole scheme will cost £45 million, which includes £24.9 million in UK Government funding to support delivery of the improvements.
For regular updates and advance notifications of road layout changes email Balfour Beatty at [email protected].