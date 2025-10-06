Plymouth City Council will shortly be advertising proposals to introduce long-stay charges at the George Park and Ride to help ensure more spaces are available for bus passengers.
The facility serves people from the South Hams parish of Bickleigh including Woolwell.
Occupancy surveys carried out over a seven-day period between November and December showed that the five-day average occupancy for the site is 96 per cent and the seven-day average occupancy is 73 per cent, meaning the car park is operating close to capacity, particularly during the week.
Under the proposals, there will be a £3.50 charge per day for anyone parking for five hours or longer.
This would apply seven days a week (including bank holidays) to all users, including blue badge holders, electric vehicles and motorbikes.
Blue badge holders with an accessibility permit will continue to be allowed to park for free.
Discounted weekly and monthly long-stay tickets will also be available at £15 and £56 (although these will not guarantee a space).
Parking will remain free for anyone parking for less than five hours within a 24-hour period and blue badge holders will continue to be entitled to an additional hour’s free parking (as in our other car parks).
Payment will be cashless and ticketless, made either at a terminal on site or by mobile phone or app (which customers will be able to use to extend their stay).
The TRO is advertised on Plymouth City Council’s 'traffic and road safety schemes'.
Comments can either be made online via that page or sent in writing to: Service Director for Street Services, Plymouth City Council, Ballard House, West Hoe Road, Plymouth, PL1 3BJ, quoting reference ‘Amd.2025.2137347 The George Junction Park and Ride’.
The deadline for comments will be Tuesday October 28.
If the order is approved, it is expected the changes will be implemented in early 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.