Woman’s body found in Kingsbridge- identification yet to take place
Thursday 25th August 2022 8:31 am
File photo (PA Archive/PA Images )
The body of a woman was located in Kingsbridge yesterday (August 24).
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Margaret Murton, who was reported missing on Tuesday August 23, have been informed of this development.
