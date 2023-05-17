A team of celebrated wine writers and influencers have included wine produced in the South Hams among its ‘must try’ edit, selected from more than 3000 eligible products from around the world.
Sandridge Barton, the home of Sharpham wine, had three of its wines selected into the final ‘Wine Writers’ Edit,’ a list that comprises the top 30 wines that is carefully selected by 10 of the UK’s most acclaimed judges.
Dart Valley Reserve 2022, Blanc de Noir 2020 and Pinot Gris ‘Wild Ferment’ 2021 were included in the list, accounting for 10 percent of all wines that were selected from across the globe, and the only wines included that are produced in the UK.
Duncan Schwab, CEO and Head Winemaker of Sandridge Barton said: “We feel very honoured that the judges have included not one but three of our wines in this incredibly prestigious list.
“The Dart Valley Reserve 2022 is a best selling dry white wine; the Blanc de Noir 2020, true to its name, is a captivating white sparkling wine crafted exclusively from the Pinot Noir grape. This elegant and refined wine exhibits a vibrant character, showcasing luscious red berry flavours at its core. With a Zero dosage, it offers a delightful, prolonged dry finish, leaving a lasting impression.”
“And, then there’s the Pinot Gris ‘Wild Ferment’ 2021, a white wine made from Pinot Gris grapes with the fermentation process initiated by naturally occurring yeasts present on the grape skins and in the vineyard environment, rather than using commercially cultivated yeasts.”
Duncan added: “It takes a huge team effort to create an award-winning wine, from growing and tending the vines, through to processing the grapes into wine, and it’s thanks to everyone here at Sandridge Barton who is so committed to producing great wines.
“This is huge news for UK wine-making as the edit is taken from wines produced all around the world with this year’s list including Japan, Morocco, Greece, South Africa, New Zealand, Portugal and Lebanon. It’s an exciting time for wine growing in the UK.”
The edit is chosen ahead of the London Wine Fair, the country’s most significant annual trade event in the wine industry which serves as a platform for wine producers, distributors, buyers, and enthusiasts to network, showcase their wines, and explore industry trends. The fair typically features a wide range of wine tastings, masterclasses, seminars, and presentations by experts in the field. Among the judges were Victoria Moore, the author of several best selling books and the wine correspondent for the Daily Telegraph; Hannah Milnes, also known as The British Bouchon; writer, judge and broadcaster Aleesha Hansel; award-winning wine journalist, broadcaster and author Jane Parkinson; and Oz Clarke, widely regarded as Britain’s most popular wine writer.
Sharpham Wine is a well-known and highly regarded English wine producer that has been producing award-winning wines since 1981. It has gained recognition and accolades both nationally and internationally, contributing to the growing reputation of English wines. It is also recognised for its commitment to quality and sustainability.
The winery also offers tours and tastings at its new home, near to Stoke Gabriel, allowing visitors to experience the beautiful surroundings and learn about the winemaking process firsthand.