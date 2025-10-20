Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) is welcoming new members to join its Armed Forces choir and production group which both restarted this month, plus its revamped comedy club which kicks off in November.
The free community groups are part of TRP’s Our Space programme. Funded by the Veterans’ Foundation, the Armed Forces element provides weekly workshops for service personnel, family members, the Armed Forces community and long-term wounded, injured and sick. The sessions help to build confidence, support wellbeing and foster a sense of purpose and camaraderie.
The TRP Armed Forces Choir, led by Letitia Jones, was founded in conjunction with Welsh National Opera (WNO) and culminated with a performance on the main stage at this year’s Armed Forces Day on Plymouth Hoe. The choir explores a range of genres of music and is now on the lookout for new members. Sessions take place each Thursday evening and entry is open to all serving military personnel, veterans and family members over the age of 18.
Drama sessions, part of Our Space Armed Forces Productions, take place every Monday, and are led by practitioners Lee Hart and former Royal Marine, Tip Cullen.
Both the choir and production group take place weekly between 7pm – 9pm at TRP’s Production and Learning Centre.
Meanwhile, the Comedy Club begins 7 November with a comedy workshop, 11am – 5pm, followed by a Comedy Night, featuring professional comedians and an optional open mic for participants who want to share their work from the day. The free event is led by Suzy Bennett in The Lab at TRP.
Becky Ormrod, Programme Manager for Our Space, said: “There is a real need for provisions to support veterans and their families, and Our Space is a dedicated offering to bring people with shared experiences together. All the activities in our Armed Forces strand aim to build confidence and inspire creativity, with no experience needed.”
For more information on the Armed Forces programme, express interest or book a place, email [email protected].
