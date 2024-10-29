World-renowned author Jung Chang will be giving a talk at Dartmouth’s Flavel Centre on November 14.
The Chinese-born writer is best known for her work Wild Swans, a biography about three generations of women, all members of her family, which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1991.
Her books have won many awards and been translated into 40 languages, although they have been banned in China due to her critical views on Communism and the Cultural Revolution, a violent period in the country’s history that took place from 1966 to 1976, when Mao Zedung was leader.
In March this year Chang received a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to literature and history.
The event, organised by the Dart Valley u3a group, will begin with an informal chat and a coffee at 10am, followed by the talk at 10:30am. Entrance is £2.