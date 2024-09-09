The rain and mud didn’t put off a group of hardy people of coming along to the Whitehouse Farm Tractor Run & Family Fun Day on Sunday (September 8) near Ugborough.
There were plenty of stalls and the tractors were raising funds for St Luke’s Hospice by making a £10 donation each to enter.
The tractors of different sizes and colours set off from the farm at 11am with their progress being tracked around the route.
They arrived back shortly after 1pm and lined up in a neat row.
Many of the farmers and farm workers took their faithful dogs along for the ride.
Amongst the other attractions was a raffle with a good selection of prizes, a BBQ, a Mini using an actual customised Mini.
The stalls included cakes, artworks, badges and backpacks, necklaces, sweets and a stand fore Beares Ltd JCB.