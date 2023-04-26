The historic Flying Scotsman train will be steaming through Devon this weekend as part of its centenary year celebrations.
The record-breaking steam train, first built in 1923, will be making a trip from Bristol Temple Meads to Par on Sunday, April 30.
Tickets to ride on the service are fully booked, with a waiting list operated in the event of any cancellations.
The train will be running on steam to Plymouth before being diesel hauled to Par. but it is set to leave Par hauled by steam later on in the day.
GWR have said that there will be no access to platforms at Par station between 12pm and 5.45pm unless you have a ticket to travel.
A spokesman for Railway Touring, which is operating the service, said: "2023 is the Centenary Year for Flying Scotsman, join us to celebrate this on a day trip by steam train from Bristol Temple Meads, Yatton and Taunton to Devon & Cornwall. The route includes travelling along the internationally famous sea wall at Dawlish, crossing Brunel’s famous Saltash Bridge into Cornwall, and some of the most varied and exciting scenery in the country. Passengers can choose to spend time in Plymouth or travel on to Par, where buses are provided for visits to Fowey or Charlestown.
"Our train leaves Bristol Temple Meads steam hauled by locomotive No.60103 Flying Scotsman in the morning and stops to pick up further passengers at Yatton and Taunton. Almost immediately on departure from Taunton, our steam locomotive will be working hard as it tackles the climb to Whiteball Summit. We stop at Exeter St. David’s station for our locomotive to take on water and for more passengers to join the train. We leave Exeter and follow the Exe Estuary to the seaside. We then travel along the famous sea wall between Dawlish and Teignmouth, an experience not to be missed.
"After Newton Abbot, our steam locomotive will demonstrate her real strength as she powers up some of the steepest main line gradients in the country. First there is the difficult climb to the summit at Dainton Tunnel, followed by a dramatic drop down to Totnes, then an equally difficult climb up Rattery Bank before descending to Plymouth. Passengers have the option to alight at Plymouth or remain on the train to Par. There will be over five hours free time to explore the historic maritime city of Plymouth which includes the Hoe, the ancient Barbican and seafront areas, and the National Marine Aquarium.
"We leave Plymouth, diesel hauled, and cross the river Tamar on Brunel’s masterpiece, the Royal Albert Bridge, to enter Cornwall. Our train continues through the magnificent Cornish countryside to Par, where there will be a break of more than three hours. Buses will take passengers from Par, at no extra charge, to visit either the picturesque seaside town of Fowey or the harbour village of Charlestown. The latter is a working port and home to the Shipwreck, Rescue & Heritage Centre. We leave Par steam hauled by Flying Scotsman late in the afternoon and stop at Plymouth to pick up those passengers who chose to alight there. Our train then returns to Bristol, stopping to set down passengers at Exeter, Taunton and Yatton enroute."
Where will the Flying Scotsman be stopping?
The Flying Scotsman will be stopping at Yatton, Taunton and Exeter St Davids to pick up passengers. It will stop at Plymouth for passengers who want to stop at Plymouth, before being diesel hauled to Par where it will terminate.
What time will the Flying Scotsman be arriving and leaving Cornwall?
Exact timings for the Flying Scotsman's visit to Cornwall is being kept away from public viewing for safety reasons, according to the operator, however, the train is likely to arrive at Par in the early afternoon before departing late afternoon; it is set to be in Cornwall for three hours.
Are tickets available for the Flying Scotsman journey to Cornwall?
Tickets for this journey are sold out, however, Railway Touring are operating a waiting list. Prices range from £185 for a single standard adult ticket to £1185 for a premier family ticket.
Here is what is available in each class:
Premier Dining: Premier Dining includes a full English breakfast and a four-course dinner freshly prepared on board and silver served at your seat.
Prices: Adult: £375, Junior: £290, Family: £1,185
First Class: First Class includes morning tea or coffee with a bacon/breakfast roll and a muffin and an afternoon service of tea or coffee with a savoury of the day followed by a scone with butter and jam.
Prices: Adult: £275, Junior: £220, Family: £880
Standard Class: Standard Class includes a reserved seat usually at a table for four.
Prices: Standard: £185, Junior £145, Family: £588
Tables for two can be guaranteed in Premier Dining and First Class for a supplement of £30 per person (subject to availability). A buffet car is available and serves tea, coffee, snacks and light refreshments.