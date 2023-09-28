Residents across West Devon and South Hams are all invited to ‘Get Sportaneous’ and take advantage of an exciting day this Saturday (September 30)of free activities at Fusion’s four Leisure Centres in the area: Dartmouth, Ivybridge, Meadowlands and Quayside.
The excitement-packed Big Event will give residents the opportunity to try something new, explore the fantastic facilities, take part in taster sessions, or test their sporty skills, with a host of imaginative and fun challenges with great prizes on offer. The whole day is designed for everyone of all abilities to just dive in, have a go and best of all - have fun!
There’s something for everyone at the Big Event whatever your age or ability, with a whole host of different activities on offer across the four centres. These include:- Free gym, Spin, Body Pump, Boxercise and yoga classes and family swim sessions, with inflatables. Taster sessions include:- Basketball, Badminton and Squash and free Stages 1-4 Swim School tasters. There’s even free ice cream for everyone, courtesy of the Chill Café at the Meadowlands centre.
Each centre will also be raising money for a local charity.
Anthony Cawley, CEO at Fusion, commented: “As a charity, our Big Event open days mark an important moment in the Fusion calendar, when our teams can meet and greet the local community, offer their support and expertise, and showcasing the wide range of activities on offer. We hope the Big Event might inspire people to take up a new sport or activity and most of all, to enjoy the day with their friends and family.”
To book your place at the Big Event day or to view timetables, please visit: https://bit.ly/SportaneousDevon