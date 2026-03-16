The West Alvington Horticultural Society held its 24th Spring show in the village hall at Malborough, with a beautiful array of colourful daffodils, camellias, floral art, handicrafts, photography and creative junior exhibits.
Secretary and Treasurer Keith Steer explained that the committee were very pleased with the entries and specifically the quality of the exhibits were superb.
Keith had successfully carried away four trophies for most points in the show, daffodils, other spring flowers and secured a blue ribbon and the Chapman Cup for a bowl of mixed spring flowers, declared outstanding by the judge John Yeo.
Heather Frazier-Roberts also shared the cup for spring flowers other than daffodils.
There was keen competition in both the Camellias and shrubs section with Bob Gould carrying away the silver Bowringsleigh Trophy.
New exhibitor Christine Collins won the Floral Art cup with some stunning creative interpretations and Diane Rogers secured the handicrafts trophy with Sarah Morgan snapping her way to success in the photography classes for the first time. Little Alfie Davies triumphed in the junior classes with some stunning entries.
The show had a very disappointing attendance in the afternoon and the proceedings were brought to a close with the presentation of the trophies by the 2026 President, Jeremy Willcocks.
The committee were extremely grateful to their judges who gave of their time free of charge and were Jackie Case, Janet Wingate and the President.
Results of The West Alvington Horticultural Society – 24th Show
West Alvington Parish Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner Up: Heath Frazier-Roberts
Daffodil Cup: Winner: Keith Steer, Runner Up: Heather Frazier-Roberts
Spring Flowers Cup other than Daffodils: Winners: Keith Steer and Heather Frazier-Roberts, Runner Up Bib Gould, Bowringsleigh Trophy: Winner: Bob Gould,
Chapman Cup: Winner: Keith Steer
Handicrafts Cup: Winner: Diane Rogers, Runner Up: Keith Steer
Photography Cup: Winner: Sarah Morgan, Runner Up: Keith Steer
Floral Art Club: Winners: Christine Collins, Runner Up: Cynthia Morgan
Junior Cup: Winner; Alfie Davies
Blue Ribbon: Keith Steer
Certificates of Merit: Keith Steer (3), Bob Gould, Hether Frazier-Roberts, Sarah Morgan, Diane Rogers, Christine Collins and Alfie Davies.
First Prize Winners: Keith Steer (17), Christine Collins, Alfie Davies, Heather Frazier-Roberts, Sarah Morgan and Diane Rogers (4), Bob Gould (2), Cynthia Morgan & Martyn Norsworthy (1)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.