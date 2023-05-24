Wembury Farmers’ Market is being held this Saturday (June 3).
There is free entry at Wembury Village Hall 9.30am to 12 noon.
Food and drink includes pasties, quiches and sausage rolls. and there will be home produced beef and lamb from Dartmoor, local pork, poultry, eggs, cheese and mayonnaise, chocolates; bread, scones and rolls, jams, chutneys, marinades, cheeses, syrups and dressings; herbal teas and associated products cake and fudge; beer and cider vegetables and fruit as well as honey.
Crafters include sewn goods, embroidery and cross stitch, wax melts, soaps and bath bombs and resin products.; jewellery- silver and gem, photos, eco cleaning tools and products, crochet and painted boxes, plant; wood turning, planters made from recycled pallets, hats and clothing.
The next market will be held on August 5.