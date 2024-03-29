Mayor, Cllr Alan Spencer, presented the 2023 Community Awards at the Annual Town Meeting recently. The Salvation Army – The Bridge won The Nick Cummins Community Group of the Year Award, in recognition of the service they provide by collecting toys each Christmas for the toy appeal, running the café, providing a non-judgemental safe place where everyone is welcome, running the Bees baby bank, providing emergency help and white goods and clothing for those in need and at the last minute holding the Christmas lunch on December 25 for all those in need or alone. Mavis Sturman was chosen to receive The David Britton Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of all her voluntary work with the Brownies, Guides, Trefoil, The Bridge, St John’s Church and for her smiling, friendly personality and insatiable appetite for helping others over many years.