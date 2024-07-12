Wembury community gives on average 300kg of food and toiletries to the Plymouth Food Bank each month for those in need.
They are now faced with an increasing demand for food and toiletries as the cost of living is soaring forcing more people into poverty.
At the present time the Plymouth Food Bank has many empty shelves and urgently needs donations.
In particular they need non-perishable food such as tinned or dried meat, tinned tomatoes, pot noodles, fruit juice, powdered mashed potato, puddings, soup, biscuits, long-life full cream milk, toiletries (such as toothpaste, deodorant sticks and shaving kit), dog food and fruit juice.
You are asked to place your food/toiletries each week into the box at 5 Beach View Crescent or give money at the local Post Office shop, where they can select and purchase items in need.
The Wembury area distribution points are at 5 Beach View Crescent, PL9 0HL (Ivar and Susie Hellberg) and Wembury Post Office.