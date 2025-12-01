If you’re looking for a festive day out, you could do far worse than Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market.

Searching for a bargain (Richard Harding)

It is open until Friday December 19 and offers a varied selection of artisan craft

stores and a wide variety of food from many countries and catering to all whether meat-eaters, vegetarian or vegan.

Two lovely Christmas Trees in the Cathedral complex (Richard Harding)

You are invited to wander through twinkling chalets, savour seasonal delicacies, sip mulled wine beneath the spires, and shop from handpicked traders showcasing the very best of Devon and beyond.

Foodie heaven (Richard Harding)

Exeter Cathedral, properly known as the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter in Exeter, is an Anglican cathedral, and the seat of the Bishop of Exeter, in the city of Exeter.

The hustle and bustle (Richard Harding)

It was complete by about 1400 and includes an early set of misericords, an astronomical clock and the longest uninterrupted medieval stone vaulted ceiling in the world.

It is open for a donation.

A close-up of the Cathedral (Richard Harding)