Responding to the news that water bills are set to rise by £113 in South Devon, Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden, has branded the situation a “national scandal”.
Ofwat, the water regulator, has approved water companies’ plans for the next investment period, meaning that bills in England and Wales will rise by an average of £31 per year, before inflation, between now and 2030.
Caroline Voaden is joining Liberal Democrat colleagues in calling for Ofwat to be scrapped and replaced “with a new, effective regulator to hold water companies accountable”.
The Liberal Democrats also want to see a single social tariff introduced to support water customers who struggle to afford their water bill and help eliminate water poverty.
Average water bills for South West Water customers are set to rise by £113 by 2029-30, an increase of 23 per cent.
South West Water’s performance is currently rated as ‘average’, and it only achieved two stars in its environmental performance assessment for 2023.
Caroline Voaden, Liberal Democrat MP for South Devon, said:
“This is insulting and a kick in the teeth for customers in South Devon
who are already enduring a cost-of-living crisis.
Coupled with the Government’s decision to end its £50 contribution to water bills in the South West, this will hit residents hard.
“It’s outrageous that water companies have been allowed to pollute our local rivers with gallons of sewage and fail to invest in fixing leaky infrastructure, whilst executives stuff their pockets with bonuses.
In South Devon alone, this year we have seen hundreds of sewage spills, numerous flooding incidents, and a water contamination outbreak affecting thousands of households.
“While I am pleased to see South West Water committing to further investment in our water network, customers are being asked to pay the price for their failures.
That can’t stand.”