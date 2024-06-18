Devon and Cornwall Police have received recent reports of scams involving cars advertised for sale.
They would like to remind residents to be wary when selling vehicles.
The recent reported scam involves two or three men coming along to see a car advertised for sale.
When the men arrive, one distracts the owner while the other looks under the bonnet and tampers with the vehicle so it will smoke or not run properly.
The men will then point out the problem to the owner and ask for a discount on the car.
If anyone comes to view your vehicle you are asked to be vigilant and ask a friend or relative to be with you if possible.
Do not leave the potential buyers alone with the vehicle or allow them the opportunity to tamper with it.
If an issue is noticed during the viewing or test drive, do not lower the price without having the vehicle examined by your own independent mechanic.
Do not accept any deal that you are not happy with.
Be wary of any buyer who does not come in person to look at your car before buying.
Some might ask to send someone else along.
While this isn't necessarily scamful behaviour, it's a red flag and you should aim to deal directly and in-person with your buyer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website or by phoning 101 quoting 829 on 5 June.
You can also contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or online www.actionfraud.police.uk