Asked for advice for parents who may be worried that asking difficult questions could mean their children stopped talking to them, Rebecca said: “The big thing for us is don't be afraid, but it won't go away if you don't try and get a solution. So pushing somebody away a bit for a little bit might be something that you have to accept, but if you're continually telling them that you love them, that you will always be there for them, those things do matter and they do lead to positive outcomes.”