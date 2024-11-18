The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has lifted a warning for people with a peanut allergy following an investigation into mustard ingredients contaminated with peanuts.
A number of products were removed from sale in September and people with a peanut allergy were told to avoid eating foods containing mustard and mustard-based products.
However, following the investigation the FSA is now advising anyone with a peanut allergy that they no longer need to avoid eating those products.
The FSA said some of the affected products will now have a precautionary allergen label (PAL), adding that consumers with a peanut allergy “should check whether products they might have previously purchased now carry these labels”.