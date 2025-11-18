Between April and September 2025, Action Fraud received 2,790 crime reports relating to Winter Fuel Payment scams, with victims reporting losses totalling over £27,000.

Winter Fuel Payments are made automatically, you do not need to do anything. If you receive any text messages about Winter Fuel Payments, it’s a scam.

If you receive a text, contact the organisation directly using the contact details on their official website. Your bank won’t ask you to supply personal information by email or text message.

If you have spotted a suspicious SMS or RCS message, you can report it for free by forwarding it to 7726.

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040, or call 101.