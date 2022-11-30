With temperatures dropping and energy prices at a record high, many residents are struggling to stay warm in the run up to Christmas.
In response, councils, charities and businesses across the South Hams have come together to offer their help and provide warm and comfortable spaces residents can use for free.
While services and opening times will vary between locations, most hubs will be providing warm shelter as well as hot food and drink. Some will also organise drop-in sessions about energy-saving tactics.
Here are a list of all charities, organisations and businesses currently offering warm spaces:
Kingsbridge
• South Hams Brewery Ltd - Tap House at Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokenham - people to chat to, food/drink for sale, organised ‘Warm Space’ gatherings held in the Tap House with fire lit, board games, music playing, one-pot food available at an affordable price.
• Harbour House, Kingsbridge Amrita Room, The Promenade, Kingsbridge - warm space where people can relax, enjoy a hot drink, Wi-Fi. Open Thursday 11.30am to 1.30pm.
Totnes
• The Living Room Café - Totnes United Free Church, 56 Fore Street, Totnes - people to chat to, food and drink available, device charging, advice, wheelchair accessible, toilets, accessible toilet, child friendly. Opening hours: Tuesdays from 10.30am and Thursdays from 11am.
• Community Café, Bridgetown - Hope Close, Bridgetown, Totnes - free hot drinks, biscuits and crafts, people to talk to, toilet facilities. Opening Hours: Tuesdays 11.15am to 1pm.
• St Johns Community Café, Bridgetown - St Johns Church, Bridgetown, Totnes - pay what you feel café, hot drinks, homemade cakes, knit and natter table, free Mindful Making classes upstairs. Open Wednesdays 10am to 12noon.
Dartmouth
• Dartmouth Community Chest - Community Corner, Unit 9, The Old Market, Dartmouth – hot meals, people to chat to. Open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am to 2pm.
Ivybridge
• Ivybridge Library - The Watermark, Ivybridge - Wi-Fi, people to chat to, food and drink available, toilets, accessible toilet, child friendly. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and Wednesday mornings.
• The Bridge - Salvation Army Building, Ivybridge, PL21 9AB. Open all day on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Friday afternoons.
• St John’s Church Hall - Blachford Road, Ivybridge - Wi-Fi, charging facilities, accessible toilets, baby changing facilities, teas and coffees, hot snacks, people to chat to. Open Tuesdays 9am to 1.30pm.
• Ermington Community Hub - 11 Church Rd, Ermington, nr Ivybridge - Wi-Fi, accessible toilets, food and drink available, community shop, people to chat to. Open 10am to 4pm.
Buckfastleigh
• Buckfastleigh Town Hall, 34 Bossell Rd, Buckfastleigh – warm space. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm.
• Buckfastleigh Library, in the Town Hall, 34 Bossell Rd, Buckfastleigh - Hot drinks, board games and free wifi available. Open Thursday 3pm to 6pm, Friday 2pm to 5pm and Saturdays 10am to 1pm.