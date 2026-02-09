Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Volunteer of the Year Award with be a chance to celebrate the person who gives his or her all to help others.
The award recognises the incredible work of their volunteers, shining a light on their dedication, compassion, and commitment.
There are over 400 volunteers working every day to make a difference in the lives of patients and communities.
All nominations have been considered by a judging panel and four individuals have been shortlisted.
The shortlisted individual finalists for the award are:
Sam Mead who is a dedicated and much-loved volunteer who always goes above and beyond for staff, patients and visitors.
Friendly, cheerful and full of energy, he is always eager to help, switching roles as needed and supporting others with kindness and professionalism.
Known for his constant smile and positive attitude, Sam brightens the hospital every day and has built a wonderful reputation over more than six years of volunteering.
His resilience, dedication and genuine love of helping others make him a truly invaluable member of the team.
Keith Reeves is a devoted, hardworking and inspiring volunteer whose leadership as Chairman of Torbay Hospital Radio has made a lasting impact.
He gives countless hours to ensuring broadcasts run smoothly, supporting and training volunteers, solving problems and representing the service at community events.
Through his passion, warmth and commitment, Keith strengthens connections between the hospital and the wider community, helping deliver music and entertainment that improves listeners wellbeing.
He truly embodies the spirit of volunteering and is an outstanding ambassador for the service.
Anna Heywood is an extraordinary volunteer whose energy, positivity and British Sign Language (BSL) expertise make a huge difference to both colleagues, patients and their families.
She goes above what is expected of her as a volunteer, giving her time to teach the team simple BSL, supporting members of the Deaf community to feel valued and improving their overall experience.
Her dedication inspires the whole team, boosts confidence, and enhances patient care, making her an invaluable and inspirational part of the department.
Myles Leaman showed exceptional kindness and dedication when he noticed an elderly gentleman in a wheelchair waiting for transport.
He kept him company, bought him lunch with his own money and stayed well beyond his shift until the transport arrived at 4 pm.
His compassion, patience and willingness to go above and beyond as a volunteer made a huge difference to the patient’s experience, demonstrating remarkable care and selflessness.
Jess Piper, Chief People Officer, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so excited to launch this new award, which forms part of Our People Awards.
“Our volunteers give up their time to support our patients and the wider community and we are incredibly grateful.
We would like to encourage everyone to read the nomination stories and vote for your winner.”
The voting for the Volunteer of the Year Award is now open at: https://forms.office.com/e/EqNqvQgMbq?origin=lprLink
Voting will close at midnight on Monday,February 23.
Comments
