A local couple is hoping to find volunteers to join them in restoring a part of the towns heritage to its former glory.
Dave and Aileen Dain, and fellow volunteers have been looking after the Cattle Market Garden at the bottom of Church Street in Kingsbridge for several years, keeping it in top condition for visitors and locals alike to enjoy.
The Heritage site was also part of the Kingsbridge in Bloom judging route for over 10 years until 2022 and achieved five ‘outstanding’ assessments in the ‘In Your Neighbourhood’ competition.
They are now looking for volunteers to help them restore the historic railings around the site.
Dave and Aileen believe the railings are over 100 years old and would like to restore them to their former glory rather than losing, or replacing a part of the town’s history.
Dave said: “We were recently given a photograph of a street party in the garden to celebrate King George V’s jubilee, the railings were visible as being the existing ones.”
The couple are now asking for volunteers to come forward and help them restore the railings that run the length of the community garden, as they are starting to show signs of wear.
Although the couple have been liaising with SHDC and the Town Council they have been unable to gain any additional ‘manpower’ for the project and are now looking for volunteers to help them complete the restoration.
Dave said: “There is no time pressure, you can come and help out as much or as little as you’d like.”
Dave and Aileen would like to start work on the restoration project later this month as the weather improves.
The couple has funded the project with the sale of Dahlias from their allotment and SHDC has now agreed to provide them with paint, wire brushes, traffic bollards, security tape, wet paint signage and anything else they require.
If you’d like to get involved in restoring a part of the town’s history please contact Dave and Aileen here: [email protected]