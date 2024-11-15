Residents of Buckfastleigh are celebrating the recent acquisition of the Methodist Church as a community centre for the whole town.
But instead of a break from tradition, this continues the use of the building, which has always been used in many different ways over the years.
Audiences are invited in to hear the stories of the space over the years, which will be played back as a sound installation, alongside an exhibition of materials from the building’s past.
The Moor Imagination Collective worked to secure the building for the community, and with the help of the National Lottery Heritage Fund they bought the former church in 2023.
Since then, the space has been restored.
Local community radio station Skylark has been working with them to gather oral histories of the building over the years.
Young people at the Bungalow Youth Club have been involved, learning about sound recording and how to interview older members of the community. The project has been connecting up different generations to tell their stories and celebrate life in Buckfastleigh, an ancient woollen town with a rich history.
Buckfastleigh Methodist Church building was built in 1835, funded by mill owners for the benefit of the local community. The varied spaces this building provides have been of huge value to the community over the years, not only as a place of worship but for many other uses: playgroups, children’s clubs, home education meets, coffee mornings, jumble sales, keep fit clubs, teas for the elderly and isolated and music events to name just a few.
Sophie Lovett of the Moor Imagination Collective says “We picked up the keys to the old Buckfastleigh Methodist Church building in February 2024, and have been working hard since then to transform it into a welcoming and vibrant community hub thanks to the support of National Lottery Heritage Fund and our awesome team of volunteers. Now we are bringing the former users back into the space, with recordings of their voices”
Lucinda Guy of Skylark says “We’ve really enjoyed meeting with people who have used the building over the years. Their engaging stories - some funny, some spiritual - are a delight to record and by placing them around the building the space will really come alive.”
Fanny Jackson of the Bungalow Youth Project says, “Young people enjoyed using recording equipment, and exploring how to collect oral histories in their community. Many of them are from families who have lived in Buckfastleigh for generations, and it was important for them to tell the stories of their grandparents and parents, and their relationship with the Methodist Church.”
In this building they want to encourage a shared culture which nurtures community, champions creativity, and inspires imagination.
They believe that imagination is a powerful force for creating change, and want to challenge perceptions of what a community arts centre can offer: empowering local people from all ages and backgrounds to shape a better future.
Visitors can experience the sound installation and exhibition on Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24, from midday to 6pm.