South Devon MP Caroline Voaden says: “I was so honoured and humbled when one year ago voters put their faith in me to be their local champion. Since then, I’ve hit the ground running, fighting to be the strong voice in parliament that our community deserves. I can’t wait to travel across South Devon this summer meeting constituents. From Marldon to Malborough, I’ll be there in August ready to talk about the issues facing you. I look forward to seeing you there!”