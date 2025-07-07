South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has marked the anniversary of the 2024 General Election by announcing her upcoming Summer Surgery Tour.
Across six days in August, Caroline is planning to visit over 50 communities in South Devon, where she will meet and hear from constituents about the issues affecting them.
The exact dates and times for each visit will be revealed in the coming weeks, but those interested in meeting their MP can signal their interest and discover which villages and towns Caroline will be visiting by registering on her website.
The announcement comes exactly a year after the 2024 General Election, which saw the Liberal Democrats make history by winning 72 seats, including South Devon for the first time in over 100 years.
Since then, Caroline has been standing up for the community and delivering on key campaign pledges. With the support of her team, Caroline has assisted nearly 11,000 constituents, sending over 25,000 emails or letters to them or on their behalf.
She has joined the Education Select Committee and the UK/EU Parliamentary Assembly, launched the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Shellfish Aquaculture, a growing industry in Brixham, and led debates on numerous issues, including dementia care and Government support for rural communities.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden says: “I was so honoured and humbled when one year ago voters put their faith in me to be their local champion. Since then, I’ve hit the ground running, fighting to be the strong voice in parliament that our community deserves. I can’t wait to travel across South Devon this summer meeting constituents. From Marldon to Malborough, I’ll be there in August ready to talk about the issues facing you. I look forward to seeing you there!”
