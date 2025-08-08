Following the successful fundraiser to install three new bells in the Norman bell tower of St Thomas Church Kingswear, there will be a VJ Day Concert there on Friday August 15 at 6pm and everyone is invited.
Drinks and nibbles will be served, all free of charge.
The schedule is as follows:
5.45pm Come and hear the church’s new bells ring out over the River Dart including the recently installed “Peace Bell”
Drinks and nibbles will be served inside and outside around the church porch (weather permitting)
6pm Move inside for a short remembrance statement and memorial poem to be read out.
6.15pm to 8pm Eat, drink , chat and listen to the music of Dartmouth’s fabulous Mick and Lucy.
