Vision to make town a maritime centre of excellence
AN ALTERNATIVE plan which seeks to turn the historic Baltic Wharf boatyard into a centre of maritime excellence has been overwhelmingly supported by Totnes Town Council.
The site has a rich maritime and industrial history, stretching back to the 10th century when the quay was believed to have been used to moor fishing boats.
In its heyday in 1891, F J Reeves Timber Yard employed 200 staff and imported wood directly from countries including Sweden, Latvia, Poland, Finland and Russia.
During the Second World War, 23 minesweepers were built there and some 1,000 people were employed at the yard.
More recently in 2000, British yachtsman Pete Goss built his 120ft Team Philips catamaran at the site in a bid to sail around the world in record time.
Ten years ago, the TQ9 Partnership secured planning permission to turn the site into a mixed use development featuring new homes, a retirement village, commercial premises including offices and a restaurant/cafe/retail premises.
The first phase of 95 new homes was completed by Bloor Homes in 2014, and last year TQ9 and developers Acorn Property consulted about revised plans for the site.
Feedback is now being reviewed ready for a second consultation, due to take place this autumn.
But district councillor for West Dart, John McKay, has put forward alternative proposals for the prime site.
In his report, the Lib Dem councillor says TQ9’s proposals are “mostly based around hosing, with the boatyard considerably reduced in size, and of questionable long term viability.”
Cllr McKay believes it is possible to create a “centre of marine excellence and skill that would continue the town’s long association with the sea, and create the potential for hundreds of highly skilled and well paid jobs.” This would “significantly” benefit the local economy and ensure Totnes has a “sustainable and resilient economic future,” he added.
Cllr McKay developed his proposals after discussions with a range of organisations including the Local Enterprise Partnership, British Marine Federabtion, Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority, Totnes Town Council and South Hams Council.
At the recent full Totnes Town Council meeting, planning chairwoman Cllr Georgina Allen urged councillors to support Cllr McKay’s vision for Baltic Wharf.
Cllr Allen said: “Totnes has a long, rich and important history for maritime activity. In the past, this association with the sea has brought prosperity to the town and we believe it could do again with the creation of highly skilled and well paid jobs at Baltic Wharf.
“By preserving Baltic Wharf and building on what is there already the huge carbon cost of the proposed housing development will be avoided. The burden on local services and the pollution level from another 100 plus households will be avoided.
“The only road access to the river for large loads will be maintained and the existing businesses at Baltic Wharf will be protected and allowed to grow.”
Supporting Cllr McKay’s vision, Cllr Ben Piper said: It’s absolutely essential, at this point in time, that the town pays attention to its diversified prosperity and doesn’t lean upon the idea that building retirement units for people is going to lead to a healthy town, long term.
“It’s becoming more and more apparent that we need to have a reasonable level of economic activity in the town, and the consideration of the development of these few remaining areas that actually are suitable for mixed commercial and industrial use needs to be taken very carefully.
“There has been a boatyard there for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. There was a time when that boatyard was highly, highly thought of in this part of the world and there is absolutely no reason why it shouldn’t be in the future.
“There are a whole load of different industries emerging – making boats electrified and this sort of thing – that actually are entirely appropriate to the type of demographic that we have in this town and actually, frankly, once again the neglect of the commercial and economic viability and wellbeing of this town by both district and county is little short of shocking and scandalous.”
Cllr Jacqi Hodgson also gave the plans the thumbs up but said it needs to be formalised.
She said: “This is really good, but my concern is where does it go -where does it stick with any power to be of value?
“We need to have a strategy to where we link this in. When the neighbourhood plan has an opportunity to have an update or a review we should look at inserting this at that point, otherwise it will just gather dust.”
All voted to support the plans, bar Cllr Pip Paine who abstained.
