Day three started with the convoy being split up in Barnstaple due to a large amount of rush hour traffic. The convoy was soon back together and climbing Exmoor where the roads were lined with beech trees and hedges, lush green with new leaves, brilliant in the sunshine. The gorse on all the moors was vibrant yellow and there were some stunning views. Southwards through Dulverton and mid Devon. In a back lane near Bow, travel plans were challenged by the meeting with two coaches on the school run. They reversed the convoy into someone’s front garden, just to be advised that there were three more coaches to come. We arrived at Tich Scott’s farm on Whiddon Down to be generously fed and watered in a man-cave in the garden.