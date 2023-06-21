Jane Milton received the second prize of £300 on behalf of Dittisham Village Hall, she said “Having the audit of our hall was a positive experience - the questions were straightforward and it didn’t matter if there was one or two things I didn’t know. The DCT staff member was very friendly, and it provided the opportunity to hear what other Devon Village Halls are doing and to share knowledge and ideas, so I found it very useful. Dittisham Village Hall were happy to provide feedback to help DCT better understand how they can support Village Halls. I would encourage other Halls to participate in the survey. It was very exciting to win the prize - we will put the money towards an outdoor canopy so we can make use of our outdoor space in all weathers”