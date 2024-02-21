Latest data shows house sale transactions are taking an average of 114 days to complete across the South Hams (TQ6, TQ7, TQ8, TQ9 and TQ10) postcodes since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sellers were waiting up to 123 days on average in the TQ10 postcode.
Professional house buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 16.29 weeks to sell a property in the South Hams (TQ6, TQ7, TQ8, TQ9 and TQ10) postcodes.
Updated monthly, the latest dataset analyzed over 129 property sales across the region between February 2023 and February 2024.
The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s largest property portal Rightmove to the point it’s marked as officially “sold” at the HM Land Registry.
In the TQ6, TQ9 and TQ10 postcodes, out of the 70 tracked properties in the 12 months to February 2024, home sellers were waiting 121 days on average from listing to completion.
Properties were selling the fastest in the TQ7 and TQ8 postcodes.
59 homes in these areas took 105 days to sell on average.
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam commented: “Although buyer demand hasn’t waned over the course of the pandemic, the length of time for transactions to complete has certainly lengthened.”
“Operational activity has still pretty much continued, but the home sales industry – like many others – has had to learn to adapt over the last year. Many solicitors, mortgage brokers and other professionals in our sector have been working from home which has often resulted in delays.”