Devon County Council are advising consumers who buy American-style and imported sweets to check the label to ensure that they do not contain banned additives.
Thre Heart of the South West Trading Standards Service says that imported sweets that have not been approved for sale are becoming increasingly available in shops across the region.
They have highlighted five additives in particular that consumers should look out for which are legal in the US but are not permitted in the UK which are:
- Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO)
- E127, Erythrosine (also known as Red 3 which is allowed in cocktail cherries, but not sweets.)
- Mineral Oil/White Mineral Oil
- Bleached Flour
- Zinc Aspartate
Find out more from:
https://www.devon.gov.uk/.../banned-us-sweets-being-sold.../