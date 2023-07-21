University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for seven patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 16 was up from four on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to July 14.