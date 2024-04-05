University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 31 was in line with the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,382 people in hospital with Covid as of March 31.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to March 29.