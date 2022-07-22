University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 92 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 92 Covid-19 patients in hospitalUniversity Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 92 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was down from 138 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 46.
Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.
The figures also show that 71 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to July 17. This was down from 119 in the previous seven days.