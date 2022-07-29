University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 68 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 68 Covid-19 patients in hospitalUniversity Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 68 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from 92 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 39% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 49.
Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.
The figures also show that 65 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to July 24. This was down from 71 in the previous seven days.