University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was up from 42 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than quadrupled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.