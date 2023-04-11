University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 41 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from 65 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 55.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
The figures also show that 46 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from 59 in the previous seven days.