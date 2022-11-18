University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust cares for 22 Covid-19 patients in hospital
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 22 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was down from 39 on the same day the previous week.
There were 83 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to Nov-14. This was down from 31 in the previous seven days.