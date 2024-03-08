University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 3 was down from 15 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,751 people in hospital with Covid as of March 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 48% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust in the week to March 1.