Uncertainty surrounds the future of the two South Hams branches of WH Smith.
The stores in Totnes and Kingsbridge are not in the initial list of planned closures.
The company issued this statement: ‘ WHSmith confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash generative part of the Group, including a possible sale.
Over the past decade, WHSmith has become a focused global travel retailer.
The Group’s Travel business has over 1,200 stores across 32 countries, and three-quarters of the Group’s revenue and 85 per cent of its trading profit comes from the Travel business.
There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.’