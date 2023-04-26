A new study has revealed that the South Hams is the sixth least affordable location to live in the UK.
The experts from Plumb Nation have explored how much the average cost of housing and utilities has risen over the last decade. They were able to uncover how much the gap between house prices and annual wages has increased in different parts of the country, to reveal the parts of the UK that are the least affordable for residents.
The South Hams is the sixth least affordable place to buy a house in the UK, with a salary-price ratio of just under 15 times annual salary. The South Hams has an average house price of £417,020, much higher than the national average of £285,396, and an average salary of £28,265, making it difficult for locals to buy. Burnley was shown to be the most affordable location with properties costing just over four times annual salary
The most unaffordable location is Camden.