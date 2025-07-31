The UK Health Security Agency South West (UKHSA) is urging parents and carers to prioritise vaccine catch-up appointments during the summer break, with the latest data showing continued high levels of measles cases across the South West amid fears of a further surge once the new school term begins.
The latest monthly update on measles cases in England shows that an additional 145 measles cases have been reported since the last publication on 3 July. Cases continue to predominantly be in children under the age of 10 years, with London and parts of the North West driving the increase.
- Since 1 January, there have been 674 laboratory-confirmed measles cases reported in England, an increase of 145 cases since the last report on 03 July 2025.
- 48% (322/674) of these cases have been in London, 16% (111/674) in the North West, 10% (65/674) in the East of England, and 8.6% (58/674) of cases were in the South West.
There has also been a global increase in measles cases, including Europe, over the last year. UKHSA is concerned that holiday travel and international visits to see family this summer could lead to rising measles cases in England when the new school term begins.
Professor Dominic Mellon, Regional Deputy Director for Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said: “The summer months offer parents an important opportunity to ensure their children's vaccinations are up to date, giving them the best possible protection when the new school term begins. It is never too late to catch up. Don’t put it off and regret it later.
Speaking as a health professional and a father, I strongly encourage all parents to ensure their children have the best possible protection by ensuring vaccinations are up to date. This also provides critical protection to other, more vulnerable children in the community.
“Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain. Some children tragically end up in the hospital and suffer life-long consequences.
“Two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles. Babies under the age of 1 and some people who have weakened immune systems can’t have the vaccine and are at risk of more serious complications if they get measles. They rely on the rest of us getting the vaccine to protect them.”
Dr Georgina Angel, Consultant in Public Health and Screening and Immunisation Lead, NHS England South West, said:
“Vaccination is the best protection against measles. The MMR vaccine is provided free by the NHS, and I would urge all parents to check their child's vaccination records before they go back to school in September or head off on their summer holidays, particularly as Europe is reporting the highest number of measles cases in 25 years.
“While the NHS delivered tens of thousands of additional MMR vaccinations last year, too many eligible children remain unvaccinated, and we are working with local authorities and the UK Health Security Agency to reach more youngsters, with enhanced vaccination offers in areas with higher cases, including community catch-up sessions.”
