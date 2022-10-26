“In 1926, after three quarters of a century of brewing,the Lion Brewery in the heart of Totnes ceased trading. At its peak, this successful brewery owned 26 pubs and employed many locals. People far and wide celebrated its famous porter and its “celebrated Totnes Stout.” Now, a passionate group of Totnesians have brought that history back to life with the launch of the New Lion Brewery, a business that will once again craft award winning beers and help to boost the local economy. New Lion began creating trial brews in temporary quarters in the autumn of 2013. Over the winter, they built a new brewery from scratch on Station Road, slowly expanding capacity. They now have a state-of-the-art brewery that can produce 45 barrels a week in their new home at Webbers Yard, Dartington and now, since 2021, their taproom is located at Meadowbrook Community Centre, Dartington. In addition to three basic beers, they work with local businesses and community groups to create experimental and one-off beers like a pumpkin ale, a chilli beer, and a mushroom stout.”