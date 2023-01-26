Two further days of rail strikes will take place next week on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3.
The Aslef union, which represents train drivers, is taking action that will affect rail services on the two strike days.
The South Hams will have no GWR service at all running through Totnes or Ivybridge.
Unlike previous strikes, the days in between strike days and immediately after the last strike day will be largely unaffected and GWR expects to be able to operate a full level of service, with some very minor alterations.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
Tickets for February 1 and 3 can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday February 7.
Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
The refund policy remains in place. If you hold a return ticket, you can claim a refund of your unused full fare, even if only one leg of your journey is affected.
The RMT, Aslef and TSSA unions balloted members at Network Rail and train operating companies to vote for strike action in a dispute over pay and terms and conditions.
Negotiations continue to take place on a national basis with the RMT, TSSA and Aslef unions. This web page will be continually updated when strike dates are announced by any of the unions involved.