Two more deaths recorded in South Hams

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Hams.

A total of 127 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 20 (Wednesday) – up from 125 a week previously.

They were among 11,366 deaths recorded across the South West.