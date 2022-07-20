Two more deaths recorded in South Hams

Two more deaths recorded in South HamsThere were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Hams.
Wednesday 20th July 2022 4:09 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Hams.
A total of 127 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 20 (Wednesday) – up from 125 a week previously.
They were among 11,366 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Hams.