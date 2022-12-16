Police were called around 4.25pm yesterday (December 15) following reports of a two-car collision on New Road, Modbury.
Two men (both drivers) sustained minor injuries.
The road was partially blocked.
Police were left the scene by 8.20pm.
Police were called around 4.25pm yesterday (December 15) following reports of a two-car collision on New Road, Modbury.
Two men (both drivers) sustained minor injuries.
The road was partially blocked.
Police were left the scene by 8.20pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |