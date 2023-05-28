TWO men have been declared dead following a tragic incident off the South Devon Coast.
Police were called to halp HM Coastguard at around 9am yesterday, Saturday, following reports of concern for two people in the water off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.The operation involved the coastguard rescue team from Torbay and the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth and Dawlish.
The Devon air ambulance was dispatched, and Devon and Cornwall police and the South Western ambulance service were also involved.
Police Superintendent Ben Davies said: 'Following an emergency operation, two men, who were both in their 20s, were pulled from the water.
'One of the men was declared deceased at the scene and another man died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.
'Their next of kin have been informed.
'Inquiries are currently ongoing, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.'
Supt Davies added: 'With more people likely to be out near water this Bank Holiday weekend, emergency services are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast and follow water safety advice: https://www.hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach